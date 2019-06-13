View all in Latest
SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital

The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.

FILE: Martha Marais (76) tied to a steel bench and lying on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital. Picture: Virginia Keppler/Facebook
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has called on the Public Protector to investigate reports of maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital.

The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, officials from the commission conducted an inspection after a harrowing video of Marais’ mistreatment sparked outrage and prompted calls for justice.

Four staff members have since been placed on special leave.

The commission’s spokesperson, Buang Jones, said officials had witnessed disturbing trends at the hospital during their fact-finding mission.

“We also require the health department to furnish the commission with a report on how they are going to remedy the situation and develop a turnaround plan, particularly the human resources plan. We also need a comprehensive list of vacancies at the hospital,” he said.

