SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital
The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has called on the Public Protector to investigate reports of maladministration at Mamelodi Hospital.
The facility came under the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a steel bench on the cold floor two weeks ago.
Earlier this week, officials from the commission conducted an inspection after a harrowing video of Marais’ mistreatment sparked outrage and prompted calls for justice.
Four staff members have since been placed on special leave.
The commission’s spokesperson, Buang Jones, said officials had witnessed disturbing trends at the hospital during their fact-finding mission.
“We also require the health department to furnish the commission with a report on how they are going to remedy the situation and develop a turnaround plan, particularly the human resources plan. We also need a comprehensive list of vacancies at the hospital,” he said.
