Rob Packham’s actions ‘cowardly, deceitful and self-centred’ - Judge

Besides the 20-year jail term for killing Gill Packham, he's been handed four years for defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. Two of those four years will run concurrently with the 20 year sentence. This means Packham has effectively been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

CAPE TOWN - While sentencing convicted wife killer Rob Packham, a High Court judge has shone the spotlight on the prevalence of femicide.

The Constantia businessman was on Wednesday handed a 20-year jail term for murder and four years for obstructing or defeating the administration of justice.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 years

While handing down sentence, judge Elize Steyn said it was undeniable the country was experiencing high levels of crime, especially against women.

She said perpetrators must be punished appropriately, so that society does not lose confidence in the courts.

Steyn labelled Packham's actions cowardly, deceitful and self-centred, and she believes he killed Gill Packham out of frustration and anger.

She said the 58-year-old showed no remorse or signs of trauma at the death of his wife and failed to tell the court that he missed her, or even what he thought of her.

Defence advocate Craig Webster had asked the court to impose a more lenient 12-year jail term, while the State had argued for a life sentence.

