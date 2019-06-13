Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donation
Ramaphosa has said he will cooperate with the investigation into whether he misled parliament over the donation, made by the head of services company Bosasa, and analysts say is no immediate risk that he could be removed from office.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped on Thursday, as investors were unnerved by an investigation into a donation for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign for leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party.
Ramaphosa has said he will cooperate with the investigation into whether he misled parliament over the donation, made by the head of services company Bosasa, and analysts say is no immediate risk that he could be removed from office.
But the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigation increases political uncertainty at a time when the economy is performing poorly.
At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 14.90 versus the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.
Government bonds also fell, as the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond rose 3.5 basis points to 8.40%.
“The Bosasa scandal is the main factor driving a deterioration in risk sentiment,” said Lloyd Miller, an analyst at ETM Analytics. Nedbank CIB analysts also cited the Bosasa scandal among factors weighing on the rand.
Stocks on the Johannesburg bourse opened little changed, as the All-share index was flat in early trade.
More in Business
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry
-
Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issues
-
Freight association calls for calm as attacks on truck increase
-
Eskom found guilty of awarding tender to Chinese company with 0% black ownership
-
SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resign
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.