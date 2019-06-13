Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business

The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as Leader of Government Business.

Ramaphosa wrote to inform National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise of his decision earlier in June.

The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.

The position was traditionally held by the country’s deputy president, and Mabuza has served in the post since Ramaphosa made him his second-in-command in February last year.

Ramaphosa has also informed the Speaker that Dr Gerhard Koornhof would continue to serve as his eyes and ears in Parliament, or his parliamentary councillor.

The Presidency also wrote to inform the Speaker of his appointment of Cabinet members and deputy ministers, as well as their assigned powers and functions.