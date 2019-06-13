Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business

The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Deputy David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Deputy David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as Leader of Government Business.

Ramaphosa wrote to inform National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise of his decision earlier in June.

The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.

The position was traditionally held by the country’s deputy president, and Mabuza has served in the post since Ramaphosa made him his second-in-command in February last year.

Ramaphosa has also informed the Speaker that Dr Gerhard Koornhof would continue to serve as his eyes and ears in Parliament, or his parliamentary councillor.

The Presidency also wrote to inform the Speaker of his appointment of Cabinet members and deputy ministers, as well as their assigned powers and functions.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA