Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece

Last year, South African Adam Catzavelos filmed a video of himself using the K-word while on holiday in Greece.

Adam Catzavelos appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 13 June 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Adam Catzavelos appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 13 June 2019. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos, the South African man who went on a racist video rant whole on holiday on a Greek island, is now facing prosecution in Greece as well.

Last year, Catzavelos filmed a video of himself in which he used the k-word while on holiday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters opened a crimen injuria case against him.

He briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Catzavelos, dressed in jeans and a navy jacket, appeared nervous as journalists tried to take photos of him while he waited for the matter to get underway.

His new lawyer Lawley Shein asked the court for the matter to be postponed to next month to allow him to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking to the media after proceedings, Shein revealed that the Greek authorities have served Catzavelos with a summons, but that he is still waiting for the translation of the document to understand on what grounds they intend to prosecute him.

Shein also said he had a problem with the jurisdiction of the case as the incident happened outside the borders of the country.

Catzavelos tried to hide his face, covering it with his jacket as he left the courtroom.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

