Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack

It’s understood the boys, aged 7 and 12, were left alone at home when the tragedy took place earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation after two children were killed in a shack fire in Centane.

It’s understood the boys, aged 7 and 12, were left alone at home when the tragedy took place earlier this week.

A woman thought to be the children's mother was rushed home after being informed the house had been engulfed in flames.

The 7-year-old was declared dead upon arrival at hospital, while the 12-year-old died on Wednesday.

“The cause of the fire is not known as Centane police are still investigating,” said the police's Jackson Manatha.

“It is also not clear at this point in time if the boys were brothers as the investigation is still under way. Police are also investigating why the boys were left alone in the shack,” he said.