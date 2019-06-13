Police probe alleged abuse of children at CT orphanage

Seventeen children were removed from the Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre following a number of complaints of sexual and physical abuse at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the alleged abuse of children at an orphanage in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Seventeen children were removed from the Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre following a number of complaints of sexual and physical abuse at the facility.

Criminal cases have been opened against the alleged abusers. The children will be placed in an alternative place at a later stage, as a longer-term solution.

Officials have suspended the centre's registration, pending the results of the investigation.

The provincial Social Development Department's Esther Lewis said: “The children have been placed at other child care and youth centres and are receiving the necessary social support, including assessment and counselling.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)