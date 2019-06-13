Police probe alleged abuse of children at CT orphanage
Seventeen children were removed from the Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre following a number of complaints of sexual and physical abuse at the facility.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the alleged abuse of children at an orphanage in Woodstock, Cape Town.
Criminal cases have been opened against the alleged abusers. The children will be placed in an alternative place at a later stage, as a longer-term solution.
Officials have suspended the centre's registration, pending the results of the investigation.
The provincial Social Development Department's Esther Lewis said: “The children have been placed at other child care and youth centres and are receiving the necessary social support, including assessment and counselling.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
