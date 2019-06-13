Phalatse vows to shutdown preschools operating illegally in JHB

MMC Mpho Phalatse's department shut down a crèche that was operating without permits in Westdene after two toddlers died after ingesting rat poison.

WESTDENE - Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse said she was concerned about the number of preschools that were operating illegally in the city.

Phalatse's department shut down a crèche that was operating without permits in Westdene after two toddlers died after ingesting rat poison.

Police have opened two inquest dockets into the matter.

Phalatse said she was worried as a number of privately-run preschools were operating without detection, due to a lack of resources in her department.

WATCH: Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrests

She said she wanted to put a stop to that: “I have communicated with environmental health that I will be holding them accountable and that I expect them to communicate things as they happen. But also, to prevent things as much as possible, where they identify gaps in the system needs to be communicated.”

Phalatse said parents also needed to make sure privately-run crèches comply with the city's regulations.

The MMC said her department would conduct a full audit to establish how many crèches were set up illegally.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)