Phalatse vows to shutdown preschools operating illegally in JHB
MMC Mpho Phalatse's department shut down a crèche that was operating without permits in Westdene after two toddlers died after ingesting rat poison.
WESTDENE - Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse said she was concerned about the number of preschools that were operating illegally in the city.
Phalatse's department shut down a crèche that was operating without permits in Westdene after two toddlers died after ingesting rat poison.
Police have opened two inquest dockets into the matter.
Phalatse said she was worried as a number of privately-run preschools were operating without detection, due to a lack of resources in her department.
WATCH: Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrests
She said she wanted to put a stop to that: “I have communicated with environmental health that I will be holding them accountable and that I expect them to communicate things as they happen. But also, to prevent things as much as possible, where they identify gaps in the system needs to be communicated.”
Phalatse said parents also needed to make sure privately-run crèches comply with the city's regulations.
The MMC said her department would conduct a full audit to establish how many crèches were set up illegally.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
-
Accusations of being a drunkard affected me and my family, says Dlamini
-
Exclusive: I am not bitter, says Bathabile Dlamini after Sassa debacle
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.