Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly induction

While it was not considered a political gathering, the induction degenerated this week with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress clashing during one of the sessions.

CAPE TOWN - New and old Members of Parliament gathered again Thursday morning to continue with their induction to Parliament.

The week-long induction was to orientate and introduce MPs to the inner workings of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise who was forced to intervene, strongly denouncing the conduct of the unruly members.

“I think you must be ashamed of yourselves, that you allow the first week of Parliament and a very important session to re-orientate you, to bring you into a completely new atmosphere. I am ashamed,” she said.

Modise stressed that while it was normal and acceptable to differ, it was inappropriate to allow emotions to get the better of members. The induction will end on Friday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)