Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana will only complete his testimony at the state capture commission at a later stage following a decision to bar him from implicating any persons during his evidence.

Nxasana’s evidence before the commission was only processed hours prior to his appearance as it failed to provide the people who were mentioned in his testimony due notice, as prescribed in the commission’s rules.

The former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head was forced to refrain from mentioning the names of people who were implicated in his testimony halfway into his appearance after former deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s lawyers objected to the process.

Ahead of the start of proceeding on Wednesday, the commission heard from evidence leader Paul Pretorius that there wasn’t enough time prior to Nxasana’s appearance to make implicated parties aware of the developments.

Nxasana alleged that Jiba wanted to get him fired from his job shortly after he was hired and went as far as to dig dirt from his past to achieve this goal.

Pretorius asked Nxasana if he had instructed Jiba to conduct a formal handover process and he said he did; but he claimed she did not comply.

The commission will hear evidence on Thursday morning on the aviation industry which fell victim to the state capture project in the past few years.

