New two-year deal for Tinkler with Maritzburg United
The 48-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year. Tinkler arrived at the team of choice on a six-month short-term contract at the start of February.
CAPE TOWN - Maritzburg United have announced that they have agreed on terms with head coach Eric Tinkler on a new contract.
The 48-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year. Tinkler arrived at the team of choice on a six-month short-term contract at the start of February and was tasked with helping the club maintain its Absa Premiership status.
The former Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Maritzburg and immediately identified the need to uplift players.
There were some ups and downs, but in the end, coach Tinkler delivered on his mandate against the odds as he took United to a 15th place finish.
A final day 1-1 draw away to Baroka FC was enough for the club to avoid automatic relegation and instead, they took their place in the PSL Promotion-Relegation Play-Offs, where four wins out of four games secured Maritzburg’s top-flight status for another season.
“The club is delighted to announce that head coach Eric Tinkler has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a further year,” said Chairman Farook Kadodia.
“There seems to be a real synergy between the coach and Maritzburg United, and we are confident that he is the right man to take us forward and get us back where we want to be, challenging for a position in the top eight as a minimum."
