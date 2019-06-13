Murray expects US Open to come too soon for singles return

The Scot is due to make his competitive return from hip surgery in doubles at next week’s Queen’s Club grass-court tournament, partnering Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

LONDON - Former world number one Andy Murray says he is still hoping to make a return to singles this year but the US Open looks too soon.

The US Open starts on 26 August.

“I hope at some stage this year I would be able to get back to playing singles again,” the three-time Grand Slam champion told British media, describing his current situation as “baby steps”.

“I’m not really interested in putting a time limit on it because I’m quite happy just now so I don’t need to play singles after Wimbledon or the US Open.

“If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think it’s going to take a bit longer,” he added.

Murray, 32, has not played since losing in the first round of the Australian Open in January, after which he had a resurfacing operation on his right hip.

He said he was “pretty much pain-free” now and enjoying training, including some singles practice sessions.

“I don’t think when Wimbledon finishes that I will just step onto the singles court the following week and everything’s good,” he said. “I still have quite a lot of work to do before I’m at a level where I feel like I’ll be able to be competitive.”