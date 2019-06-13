Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISS
ISS researcher Patrick Burton said frequent law enforcement patrols would help and, more importantly, communities and stakeholder organisations must assist.
CAPE TOWN - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said on Thursday a multi-pronged approach was needed to address school violence in the country.
The problem has been described as widespread and varied, with incidents across the country ranging from armed robberies by pupils to stabbings and shootings.
It’s also raised the debate about whether teachers should be armed to protect themselves and how social issues can be addressed to curb the violence.
• 'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
ISS researcher Patrick Burton said frequent law enforcement patrols would help and, more importantly, the community and stakeholder organisations must assist.
Burton said this was a better approach than using metal detectors and conducting searches at schools. He said these methods did not have a positive effect in the US, which also had to address violence in its schools.
“What works is the partnerships between the police, schools, parents and welfare and development agencies within all the spheres,” Burton said.
Burton shot down the idea that armed teachers could make schools safer.
“The idea that you have teachers wondering around classrooms being armed is absolutely counter-productive. There’s no evidence anywhere in the world that it’s part of the solution,” he said.
A social worker with the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders said the country did not have appropriate rehabilitation facilities for violent pupils.
• How do we prevent violence in SA schools?
“Punishing them by putting them in environments that are more dangerous and have more negative influences won’t help anyone. We need to put them in environments where they can learn how to live in communities. We do not have centres,” said Vanessa Padayachee.
Popular in Local
-
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mln
-
Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe released
-
WATCH: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAA
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.