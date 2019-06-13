View all in Latest
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview

In the latest development, Mkhwebane has defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases the report on investigations into financial corruption and planning for Nelson Mandela's funeral on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases the report on investigations into financial corruption and planning for Nelson Mandela's funeral on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Awkward public exchanges continue between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

In the latest development, Mkhwebane defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.

The Public Protector said the report was not released because the probe was limited to a complaint from a South African National Defence Force official, but Madonsela told 702 that Mkhwebane was wrong.

Mkhwebane then shared a link to Madonsela's report, along with a letter sent to the Democratic Alliance's David Maynier.

Madonsela told 702 that her investigations identified where the fault lines were that allowed the Gupta’s to land their jet at Waterkloof.

“We interviewed all the people who were on the task team and that came back and passed the buck on the lower ranking officials.”

Madonsela said she would have concluded the report and released it. “In my case, I thought was important because it went to the heart of our state and how you allow foreigners to get into a space, such as the National Defence Force.”

But Mkhwebane said her predecessor was the one who decided to limit the investigation to lieutenant colonel Anderson, and she would release a letter in which Madonsela told Maynier that she would investigate only the complaint relating to Anderson.

She said when the case against Anderson was withdrawn and she retired, she found no reason to continue with it.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

