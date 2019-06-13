Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
In the latest development, Mkhwebane has defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.
JOHANNESBURG - Awkward public exchanges continue between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.
In the latest development, Mkhwebane defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.
The Public Protector said the report was not released because the probe was limited to a complaint from a South African National Defence Force official, but Madonsela told 702 that Mkhwebane was wrong.
Mkhwebane then shared a link to Madonsela's report, along with a letter sent to the Democratic Alliance's David Maynier.
Madonsela told 702 that her investigations identified where the fault lines were that allowed the Gupta’s to land their jet at Waterkloof.
“We interviewed all the people who were on the task team and that came back and passed the buck on the lower ranking officials.”
Madonsela said she would have concluded the report and released it. “In my case, I thought was important because it went to the heart of our state and how you allow foreigners to get into a space, such as the National Defence Force.”
But Mkhwebane said her predecessor was the one who decided to limit the investigation to lieutenant colonel Anderson, and she would release a letter in which Madonsela told Maynier that she would investigate only the complaint relating to Anderson.
She said when the case against Anderson was withdrawn and she retired, she found no reason to continue with it.
Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane clarifies issues surrounding the investigation involving the landing of the Gupta aircraft at Air Force Base Waterkloof in 2013. Follow link here to access full closing report: https://t.co/KpnoVann5V pic.twitter.com/pMwL5RR5Q1— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 12, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Accusations of being a drunkard affected me and my family, says Dlamini
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrests
-
6 anti-gang unit members shot in CT in one morning
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.