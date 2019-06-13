Mildred Oliphant resigns from Parliament
Several former ministers have resigned over the last two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has become the ninth former Cabinet minister to resign as member of Parliament.
Several former ministers have resigned over the last two weeks. Their resignations come not too long after they were sworn in as MPs after the May elections.
Oliphant was the last remaining former Cabinet minister to tender her resignation. Her resignation follows the more high profile resignation of Bathabile Dlamini, who listed a number of grievances about the ANC's leadership in her resignation letter.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from Parliament
Other former ministers who put an end to their parliamentary careers are Siyabonga Cwele, Thokozile Xasa, Derek Hanekom, Susan Shabangu and Jeff Radebe.
An MP since 1994, Oliphant was the Minister of Labour, a position she held from November 2010 to 25 May 2019.
She has been a member of the national executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) since 2012. Oliphant was also the chairperson of the ANC caucus in the National Assembly.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
-
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case
-
Exclusive: I am not bitter, says Bathabile Dlamini after Sassa debacle
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
-
Accusations of being a drunkard affected me and my family, says Dlamini
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.