Mildred Oliphant resigns from Parliament

CAPE TOWN - Former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has become the ninth former Cabinet minister to resign as member of Parliament.

Several former ministers have resigned over the last two weeks. Their resignations come not too long after they were sworn in as MPs after the May elections.

Oliphant was the last remaining former Cabinet minister to tender her resignation. Her resignation follows the more high profile resignation of Bathabile Dlamini, who listed a number of grievances about the ANC's leadership in her resignation letter.

Other former ministers who put an end to their parliamentary careers are Siyabonga Cwele, Thokozile Xasa, Derek Hanekom, Susan Shabangu and Jeff Radebe.

An MP since 1994, Oliphant was the Minister of Labour, a position she held from November 2010 to 25 May 2019.

She has been a member of the national executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) since 2012. Oliphant was also the chairperson of the ANC caucus in the National Assembly.

