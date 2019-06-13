Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe released

Thuli Madonsela and he successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, have been involved in a public spat over why a report into the matter was never released.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says she wants the report into the landing of an aircraft by the Gupta family at Air Force Base Waterkloof to be released to the Zondo commission of inquiry.

She said her successor, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was wrong to say she limited her investigation into the Waterkloof matter to one complainant from the South African National Defence Force.

Madonsela and Mkhwebane have been involved in a public spat about why the report was never released.

Madonsela said her investigations were completed and they identified the weaknesses in procedure that allowed the Guptas to land their jet at Waterkloof.

She said all that was left was for Mkhwebane to release the report.

“I’m saying, let the institution release the full record of what was investigated to the state capture commission. Every letter I wrote, every letter that was written by an investigator, all the responses we got and all of the interviews which were recorded and the footage.”

The Public Protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said the office had received a request from the commission on Thursday morning for a record of the investigation.

He said the Public Protector would comply.

Eyewitness News revealed in April 2013 that a private aircraft carrying the Guptas' guests had landed at the national key point carrying guest who were to attend a lavish wedding at the Sun City resort in the North West.

Former international relations head of protocol Bruce Koloane claimed he was put under pressure by "number one”, believed to be former President Jacob Zuma, to facilitate the landing.

Zuma denied playing any part in the landing.