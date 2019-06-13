Lovelorn fish turn gloomy when separated - study

-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from ParliamentLocal
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
City meets with Fisantekraal residents after protestLocal
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in GreeceLocal
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from ParliamentLocal
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
City meets with Fisantekraal residents after protestLocal
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in GreeceLocal
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
Popular Topics
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANCLocal
-
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video casePolitics
-
Committee probing Magashule over ATM formation gets 60-day deadlineLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: I am not bitter, says Bathabile Dlamini after Sassa debacleLocal
Popular Topics
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issuesBusiness
-
Freight association calls for calm as attacks on truck increaseLocal
-
Eskom found guilty of awarding tender to Chinese company with 0% black ownershipBusiness
-
SA employees want Vuyani Jarana back, some board members to resignBusiness
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifiesLocal
Popular Topics
Selena Gomez: Social media is unhealthy
-
Justin Bieber wasn't serious about Tom Cruise fightLifestyle
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames herLifestyle
-
Neeson tried to explain race outburst to 'Men in Black' co-star Tessa ThompsonLifestyle
-
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 timesLifestyle
-
All things lace...for menLifestyle
-
Opera-singing cab driver finally gets to audition at Cape Town OperaLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith to receive Trailblazer awardLifestyle
-
Dutch firm generates buzz with big fly larvae farmWorld
-
Messi unseats Mayweather as highest-paid athlete - ForbesSport
-
'If I can win, so can they': Semenya goes the extra mile to motivate BanyanaSport
-
Murray expects US Open to come too soon for singles returnSport
-
Messi is sports world's highest earner - ForbesSport
-
Sharks to face Griquas in Currie Cup openerSport
-
The Kings sign CatrakilisSport
-
Semenya wins 2,000m race in Paris amid IAAF fightSport
Popular Topics
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they are still staring into the abyssWorld
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
-
Fastest gun Rabada ready for shootout against West IndiesSport
-
Rashid relishes England's speed boostSport
Popular Topics
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from ParliamentLocal
-
Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 yearsLocal
-
Sudan strikes suspended as talks resumeWorld
-
Trudeau slips on plastics questionWorld
-
All things lace...for menLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
Lovelorn fish turn gloomy when separated - study
Researchers in France found that the tropical fish -- known to be a loyal and monogamous partner -- suffers from heartache when separated from its lover.
PARIS- The tiny Central American convict cichlid may only be a few centimetres long but it's a fish with a big heart.
Researchers in France found that the tropical fish -- known to be a loyal and monogamous partner -- suffers from heartache when separated from its lover.
Even more heart-rending perhaps is that female cichlids, when paired with a male who is not their preferred partner, were shown in experiments to exhibit "pessimistic" behaviour.
Scientists believe that over the course of evolution fish species such as the convict cichlid have developed loyal partnerships as a way to better protect their young, which are extremely vulnerable to predators.
To effectively measure each fish's mental response to separation, researchers from the University of Burgundy in Dijon trained females to use their mouths to open two small boxes, placed either side of their tanks.
The "positive" box contained fish food, and the "negative" box was empty. The boxes had either black or white lids to help the fish distinguish between them.
The team then placed a grey "ambiguous" box in the centre of the tank to see how the females would react.
They reasoned that a fish with an optimistic outlook would flip open the grey lid in the hope of snaffling a treat, whereas a pessimistic one might hesitate or leave the box alone altogether.
Their study, published in the journal Proceedings of Royal Society B, showed that female fish spend much more time trying to lift off the grey lids when their favoured males were in the tanks with them.
While the tale of the cichlid's lovelorn travails may warm the heart, the fish are anything but lovely: they have sharp teeth and have been shown to be extremely territorial.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
UK triple child killer David McGreavy released from prison after 46 yearsone day ago
-
Protest against China extradition bill paralyses Hong Kongone day ago
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames her16 hours ago
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viral5 days ago
-
Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issues5 hours ago
-
Pressure grows on Hong Kong over extradition bill5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.