Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane
The court delivered its ruling in a case in which two pro-Thabane members wanted an elective conference that was held in February to be nullified.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho High Court has delivered a blow for the country’s Prime Minister Tom Thabane after it endorsed a national executive committee of his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party that filed a motion of no confidence in him.
The court delivered its ruling in a case in which two pro-Thabane members wanted an elective conference that was held in February to be nullified.
One of the applicants, Keketso Sello, said in his argument that there were irregularities that altered the outcome of the February elective conference of the ABC.
But the court said those irregularities were marginal and would not alter the results, especially not for the applicants.
This means the old pro-Thabane national executive committee (NEC) that had been refusing to hand over the party office to the new NEC would now be obliged to do so.
The new NEC had already attempted to remove him with a motion of no confidence in Parliament.
The Parliament was on a winter break indefinitely and Thabane remains prime minister even though he had lost support in the highest decision-making body of his party and in the National Assembly.
