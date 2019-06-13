Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane

The court delivered its ruling in a case in which two pro-Thabane members wanted an elective conference that was held in February to be nullified.

Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane (C) looks on during proceedings at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane (C) looks on during proceedings at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho High Court has delivered a blow for the country’s Prime Minister Tom Thabane after it endorsed a national executive committee of his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party that filed a motion of no confidence in him.

The court delivered its ruling in a case in which two pro-Thabane members wanted an elective conference that was held in February to be nullified.

One of the applicants, Keketso Sello, said in his argument that there were irregularities that altered the outcome of the February elective conference of the ABC.

But the court said those irregularities were marginal and would not alter the results, especially not for the applicants.

This means the old pro-Thabane national executive committee (NEC) that had been refusing to hand over the party office to the new NEC would now be obliged to do so.

The new NEC had already attempted to remove him with a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

The Parliament was on a winter break indefinitely and Thabane remains prime minister even though he had lost support in the highest decision-making body of his party and in the National Assembly.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA