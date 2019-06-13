'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam Catzavelos

Ahmed Kajee & Mia Lindeque | Racist Adam Catzavelos is now approaching the director of public prosecutions regarding the jurisdiction of South African law in his crimen injuria charge - as he made the inflammatory comment in Greece. Last year a viral video showed Catzavelos on a Greek island giving a parody weather report. He used the k-word as he spoke about how there were no black people on the beach.