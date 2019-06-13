'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam Catzavelos
Ahmed Kajee & Mia Lindeque | Racist Adam Catzavelos is now approaching the director of public prosecutions regarding the jurisdiction of South African law in his crimen injuria charge - as he made the inflammatory comment in Greece. Last year a viral video showed Catzavelos on a Greek island giving a parody weather report. He used the k-word as he spoke about how there were no black people on the beach.
More in Multimedia
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstill
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for holograms
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton Poole
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrests
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epileptic
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman president
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rape
-
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from Parliament
-
Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 years
-
Sudan strikes suspended as talks resume
-
Trudeau slips on plastics question
-
All things lace...for men
-
Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to marriage fraud victim
-
Lawyer number 6 drops convicted racist Vicky Momberg
-
Babes a no-show at domestic violence court case involving boyfriend Mampintsha
-
Watch the space: How space weather impacts the 4th industrial revolution
-
Adorable! 6-year-old SA dancer grabs world's attention in viral video
-
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People
-
Court grants R5, 000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspect
-
Jeff Radebe resigns from Parliament after 25 years as an MP
-
'I feel like I've been robbed of my life' - Marriage fraud victim slams dept
-
Meet your new Mr South Africa, Heinrich Gabler
-
2-year-old and dad give 'Empire' finale analysis, and the word loves it
-
Meet Ryzhik, the cat who got 4 artificial paws and still has 8 lives
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.