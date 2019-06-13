View all in Latest
Former sheriffs’ board boss charged with fraud for 'kickbacks' valued at R2m

Hoosain Kagee appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
A gavel. Picture: SAPS.
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A former executive manager of the South African Board for Sheriffs who faces corruption charges has been granted bail.

Hoosain Kagee appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Kagee faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering valued at R2 million.

"It is alleged that Kagee recruited several service providers, with the aid of middlemen, in exchange for kickbacks between 2006 and 2014. Some of the services rendered include IT services, call centre contracts, community surveys and property surveys," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase.

The case was postponed until the end of the month. Kagee’s out on bail of R5,000.

