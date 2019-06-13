View all in Latest
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seat

Councillor Sello Moraka's case was thrown out of court on Thursday after he took political party Forum 4 Service Delivery to court for firing him due to alleged poor performance.

Forum 4 Service Delivery. Picture: @F4S_Delivery/Twitter
Forum 4 Service Delivery. Picture: @F4S_Delivery/Twitter
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A ward councillor in the North West has lost his court bid to retain his job after he was fired from the post by his own party.

Councillor Sello Moraka's case was thrown out of court on Thursday after he took political party Forum 4 Service Delivery to court for firing him due to alleged poor performance.

The party contested May's general elections but received less than 10,000 votes.

President Mbahare Kekana said the party was resolute in holding its deployees accountable.

He said some of the party’s councillors didn’t pull their weight during the elections.

“Some of the counsellors only gave us five/four votes and therefore we decided to act and remove them as Forum 4 Service Delivery.”

He said some of these councillors did not respect that decision.

“One of them took us to court and he lost with costs,” Kekana said.

