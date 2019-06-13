F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seat

-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against CasterSport
-
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shackLocal
-
Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISSLocal
-
Nasa renames street for 'hidden' black women mathematiciansWorld
-
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisisLocal
-
SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi HospitalLocal
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against CasterSport
-
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shackLocal
-
Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISSLocal
-
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisisLocal
-
SAHRC calls on Public Protector to probe maladministration at Mamelodi HospitalLocal
-
Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe releasedLocal
Popular Topics
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mlnLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as leader of government businessPolitics
-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from ParliamentLocal
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
DANIEL GALLAN: AB de Villiers, the one that got awayOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
SAA board rejected advice on R15bln loan, picked Free State agency, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Two tankers catch fire after suspected Gulf of Oman attacksWorld
-
Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back payBusiness
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as leader of government businessPolitics
-
IMF approves disbursement of $248.15 mln under Angola's credit facilityBusiness
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer to pay $150k to rape accuserLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'Lifestyle
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Selena Gomez: Social media is unhealthyLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber wasn't serious about Tom Cruise fightLifestyle
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames herLifestyle
-
Neeson tried to explain race outburst to 'Men in Black' co-star Tessa ThompsonLifestyle
-
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 timesLifestyle
-
Australia seeks to bring more transgender people to sportsSport
-
Koepka, Woods chase history at Pebble BeachSport
-
Tonga offer sacked Folau World Cup lifelineSport
-
Stormers make 4 changes ahead of Sharks clashSport
-
Froome out of Tour after breaking leg, hip, arm in horror crashSport
-
Neymar rape accusations overshadow Copa America kick-offSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they're still staring into the abyssSport
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
Popular Topics
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from ParliamentLocal
-
Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 yearsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
F4SD councillor loses court bid for his seat
Councillor Sello Moraka's case was thrown out of court on Thursday after he took political party Forum 4 Service Delivery to court for firing him due to alleged poor performance.
JOHANNESBURG - A ward councillor in the North West has lost his court bid to retain his job after he was fired from the post by his own party.
Councillor Sello Moraka's case was thrown out of court on Thursday after he took political party Forum 4 Service Delivery to court for firing him due to alleged poor performance.
The party contested May's general elections but received less than 10,000 votes.
President Mbahare Kekana said the party was resolute in holding its deployees accountable.
He said some of the party’s councillors didn’t pull their weight during the elections.
“Some of the counsellors only gave us five/four votes and therefore we decided to act and remove them as Forum 4 Service Delivery.”
He said some of these councillors did not respect that decision.
“One of them took us to court and he lost with costs,” Kekana said.
Popular in Local
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece10 hours ago
-
Madonsela wants 'full record' of Guptas' Waterkloof landing probe released2 hours ago
-
Virgin Active pulls out of masturbating case3 hours ago
-
No mbongi for Ramaphosa Sona as Parliament cuts budget to R2mln4 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview13 hours ago
-
WATCH: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAA8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.