Creecy seeks ways to alleviate air pollution in Mpumalanga
A group of activists from have launched a landmark case against the government over its alleged poor progress in cleaning up air pollution in the Mpumalanga Highveld.
JOHANNESBURG - Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said there were definitely problems in Mpumalanga with regards to air pollution that required a careful balancing act to rectify.
Activists from GroundWork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action have launched a landmark case against the government over its alleged poor progress in cleaning up air pollution in the Mpumalanga Highveld.
Creecy said there were considerations that needed to be made to ensure the problem was addressed without affecting electricity production.
“Our country is dependent on coal for our power supply and I really just wanted an opportunity to apply my mind to this situation, to look at a delicate balancing act between keeping the lights on the hand and not creating a major public health threat on the other hand.”
