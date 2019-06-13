Committee probing Magashule over ATM formation gets 60-day deadline
The ANC had announced that it has finalised the terms of reference despite African Transformation Movement's Buyisile Ngqulwana who made the startling allegations against Magashule had since withdrawn his claims.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday the ad hoc committee investigating ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had 60 days to complete its investigation.
The committee, led by Kgalema Motlanthe and National Assembly speaker Frene Ginwala, will probe allegations that the ruling party's secretary-general was involved in the formation of an opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
The ANC announced that it had finalised the terms of reference, despite a decision by the opposition party's Buyisile Ngqulwana to withdraw the claims made against Magashule. Ngqulwana wrote a damning affidavit last month, claiming that both former president Jacob Zuma and Magashule were involved in the formation of ATM.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The national working committee resolved to establish the ad hoc committee to be led by ANC stalwarts, comrade Kgalema Motlanthe and Frene Ginwala, and it will be assisted by advocate Fezeka Magano. The terms of reference for the committee have been finalised. It is our hope that the committee will complete its work within the next 60 days.”
