City meets with Fisantekraal residents after protest

A small group of demonstrators took to the streets and set alight tyres in the road during a demonstration.

FILE: A tyre burns during a protest Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: A tyre burns during a protest Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town officials were expected to meet with a group of protesters in Fisantekraal on Thursday.

A small group of demonstrators took to the streets and set alight tyres in the road during a demonstration. The protest appeared to be related to grievances over housing.

The City’s safety and security director Richard Bosman said: “The indications from my staff on the scene is that there is some sort of unhappiness on the scene regarding housing. The mayco member for housing will meet with the protesters. We ask motorists to obey the directions of traffic officials.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

