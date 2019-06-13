Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continue

Hours after six officers were ambushed in Samora Machel on Wednesday, the unit conducted an operation in Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN - An attack on the police's anti-gang unit in Nyanga, Cape Town, has not deterred its members to continue with crime-fighting efforts.

There they confiscated several weapons including two R-5 rifles.

At one house, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of an R-5 rifle, a Norinco star firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

The operation in the Happy Valley community formed part of intelligence-driven action to clamp down on crime in the area.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the search at the other premises also uncovered an R-5 rifle, two sets of handcuffs and more ammunition.

“These suspects will be charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are set to appear in court soon.”

On Wednesday, police arrested one suspect in connection with the attack on the unit members. The search for a second suspect was under way.