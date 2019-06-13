Calls for probe into claims SA trucking companies hiring undocumented migrants
It’s believed the vehicles were targeted by locals who claimed foreign nationals took their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association on Wednesday called for an urgent investigation to determine whether trucking companies had employed undocumented migrants.
The call comes as several trucks came under attack on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban earlier this month.
It’s believed the vehicles were targeted by locals who claimed foreign nationals took their jobs.
Dozens were left dead and more than R1 billion in damage was caused to trucks and cargo.
The association’s COO Gavin Kelly called on police to act before the situation escalated.
“We’ve called on SAPS to fulfil their mandate by protecting lives and property. We’re sure they’re doing the best they can to find out why this has happened and apprehending the individuals who’ve caused the damage.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
-
Accusations of being a drunkard affected me and my family, says Dlamini
-
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.