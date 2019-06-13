View all in Latest
Calls for probe into claims SA trucking companies hiring undocumented migrants

It’s believed the vehicles were targeted by locals who claimed foreign nationals took their jobs.

A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association on Wednesday called for an urgent investigation to determine whether trucking companies had employed undocumented migrants.

The call comes as several trucks came under attack on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban earlier this month.

It’s believed the vehicles were targeted by locals who claimed foreign nationals took their jobs.

Dozens were left dead and more than R1 billion in damage was caused to trucks and cargo.

The association’s COO Gavin Kelly called on police to act before the situation escalated.

“We’ve called on SAPS to fulfil their mandate by protecting lives and property. We’re sure they’re doing the best they can to find out why this has happened and apprehending the individuals who’ve caused the damage.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

