Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBC

The Oscar-winning actor plans to present himself to the NYPD’s sex crimes unit on Thursday, according to NBC News.

FILE: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr walks the red carpet for the showing of 'The Five-Year Engagement' which opened the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr walks the red carpet for the showing of 'The Five-Year Engagement' which opened the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr intends to turn himself into New York City police after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar over the weekend, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing Gooding’s representative.

The Oscar-winning actor plans to present himself to the NYPD’s sex crimes unit on Thursday, according to NBC News.

The woman, who has not been identified, alleged that Gooding touched her breasts at the bar on Sunday night, the network said, citing law enforcement sources.

In a video posted on TMZ.com, Gooding denied that he had groped anyone. The actor said he went to a bar, talked and took pictures with people, and left.

“I trust the system,” he said as he walked through Los Angeles International Airport, adding that there was a tape “that shows what really happened.”

Asked if “there was any groping involved,” Gooding said, “no, nothing.” He also said “absolutely not” when asked if he was guilty.

Attorneys for Gooding did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirmation.

NYPD spokeswoman Detective Sophia Mason said she had seen the news report, but had no information on it.

Asked about the reported allegation on Monday, NYPD spokesman Detective Martin Brown said, “We don’t really have anything official to say about it other than that there’s been an allegation and that it is currently under investigation.”

Gooding won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1997 for his portrayal of an athlete in the film Jerry Maguire. In 2016, he was nominated for an Emmy for playing OJ Simpson in the miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA