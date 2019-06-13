3 Ekurhuleni cops nabbed after attempting to extort R5m from MMC

The city said the trio approached councillor Lesiba Mpya claiming they had a dossier containing evidence of alleged corruption against the MMC, Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other senior officials.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have arrested three South African Police Service (SAPS) members for attempting to extort R5 million from a member of the mayoral committee (MMC).

The city said the trio approached councillor Lesiba Mpya claiming they had a dossier containing evidence of alleged corruption against the MMC, Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other senior officials.

It’s understood they demanded R5 million in exchange for making the document disappear.

Acting spokesperson mayor Phakamile Mbengashe said the three were arrested following a sting operation by the SAPS and metro police.

“MMC Mpya participated in a sting operation where he made a money drop-off at a venue prescribed by the three accused. Upon handing over the money to the accused, police authorities pounced on the three officers and arrested them,” Mbengashe said.