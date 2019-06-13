3 Ekurhuleni cops nabbed after attempting to extort R5m from MMC
The city said the trio approached councillor Lesiba Mpya claiming they had a dossier containing evidence of alleged corruption against the MMC, Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other senior officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have arrested three South African Police Service (SAPS) members for attempting to extort R5 million from a member of the mayoral committee (MMC).
It’s understood they demanded R5 million in exchange for making the document disappear.
Acting spokesperson mayor Phakamile Mbengashe said the three were arrested following a sting operation by the SAPS and metro police.
“MMC Mpya participated in a sting operation where he made a money drop-off at a venue prescribed by the three accused. Upon handing over the money to the accused, police authorities pounced on the three officers and arrested them,” Mbengashe said.
