200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
Six officers were shot and wounded while on a mission in the Samora Machel on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN – The hunt continued for another suspect on Thursday morning in connection with the anti-gang unit shooting in Cape Town.
Six officers were shot and wounded while on a mission in the Samora Machel area on Wednesday morning.
Police said officers apprehended one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, in Paarl on Wednesday afternoon.
At least 200 officers have since been deployed to Samora Machel to track down the remaining suspect.
Authorities, however, pointed out the terrain makes it difficult to police communities like the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement, where the attack played out.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said crime in Cape Town communities in particular was of a very aggressive nature.
#GangUnitAttack Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting Anti Gang Unit members shot in Samora Machel, Nyanga earlier today. Here Cele is interacting with family members. KB pic.twitter.com/HjiARFnUFY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2019
Provincial detectives head major general Jeremy Vearey said specialised units were roped in.
“We ask the public to bear with us at this particular stage. I know it might be very encroaching, coming into your place at that point and time, but the suspects that we're dealing with have no such qualms as to using you and intimidating you into presenting your premises to hide them.”
Cele insists anti-gang unit members have received proper training to carry out their mandate.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
