2 Uber hijackers handed lengthy sentences for attacking Cape Town drivers

-
2 Uber hijackers handed lengthy sentences for attacking Cape Town driversLocal
-
3 Ekurhuleni cops nabbed after attempting to extort R5m from MMCLocal
-
Two tankers catch fire after suspected Gulf of Oman attacksWorld
-
Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back payBusiness
-
'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria caseLocal
-
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly inductionLocal
-
2 Uber hijackers handed lengthy sentences for attacking Cape Town driversLocal
-
3 Ekurhuleni cops nabbed after attempting to extort R5m from MMCLocal
-
Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back payBusiness
-
'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria caseLocal
-
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly inductionLocal
-
SJC protests over policing resources in informal settlementsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government BusinessPolitics
-
Hundreds of leather-bound copies of the Constitution missing from ParliamentLocal
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Mildred Oliphant resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANCLocal
-
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video casePolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
-
NIKKI BUSH: Why education's proposed 'no repeat' policy is the wrong ideaLocal
-
DANIEL GALLAN: AB de Villiers, the one that got awayOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
Numsa: Automotive sector wage negotiations could stall over back payBusiness
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government BusinessPolitics
-
IMF approves disbursement of $248.15 mln under Angola's credit facilityBusiness
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donationBusiness
-
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issuesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'Lifestyle
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Selena Gomez: Social media is unhealthyLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber wasn't serious about Tom Cruise fightLifestyle
-
'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames herLifestyle
-
Neeson tried to explain race outburst to 'Men in Black' co-star Tessa ThompsonLifestyle
-
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 timesLifestyle
-
All things lace...for menLifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
Man City begin title defence at West Ham, Man Utd open at home to ChelseaSport
-
Kenyan banned after positive test for rat poison substanceSport
-
New two-year deal for Tinkler with Maritzburg UnitedSport
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'If I can win, so can they': Semenya goes the extra mile to motivate BanyanaSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
-
ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problemsSport
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
Rain gifts Proteas first WC point but they're still staring into the abyssSport
-
A point each for Proteas and Windies as match is abandoned due to rainSport
-
Rain no reprieve for struggling ProteasSport
Popular Topics
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from ParliamentLocal
-
Judge finds Packham's actions morally reprehensible, sentences him to 22 yearsLocal
-
Sudan strikes suspended as talks resumeWorld
-
Trudeau slips on plastics questionWorld
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
2 Uber hijackers handed lengthy sentences for attacking Cape Town drivers
Andrew Nhasri and Mike Masozho terrorised Uber drivers during May and early June 2017 in Bellville.
CAPE TOWN - Two convicted hijackers have been handed lengthy sentences for attacking Uber drivers in Cape Town.
Andrew Nhasri and Mike Masozho terrorised Uber drivers during May and early June 2017 in Bellville.
Police caught up with them and they were arrested in June 2017 and charged in four Uber hijacking cases in Belhar, Delft, Mfuleni and Goodwood.
The police's Frederick van Wyk explained how the two would carry out their crimes.
“On route to their destination, the so-called clients choked the Uber drivers from behind and threatened them with firearms. The drivers were then robbed of their belonging and their vehicles,” said Van Wyk.
Nhasri was sentenced to a combined sentence of 50 years for three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of common robbery, while Masozha got 34 years for the same crimes.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: 69 people implicated as state capture spotlight turns to SAA3 hours ago
-
Racist Catzavelos also facing prosecution in Greece4 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business2 hours ago
-
I’m a single parent, that pension will help my family - Dlamini on Parly exit23 hours ago
-
'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria case2 hours ago
-
Rand slips on investigation into Ramaphosa campaign donation4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.