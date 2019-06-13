2 Uber hijackers handed lengthy sentences for attacking Cape Town drivers

Andrew Nhasri and Mike Masozho terrorised Uber drivers during May and early June 2017 in Bellville.

CAPE TOWN - Two convicted hijackers have been handed lengthy sentences for attacking Uber drivers in Cape Town.

Police caught up with them and they were arrested in June 2017 and charged in four Uber hijacking cases in Belhar, Delft, Mfuleni and Goodwood.

The police's Frederick van Wyk explained how the two would carry out their crimes.

“On route to their destination, the so-called clients choked the Uber drivers from behind and threatened them with firearms. The drivers were then robbed of their belonging and their vehicles,” said Van Wyk.



Nhasri was sentenced to a combined sentence of 50 years for three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of common robbery, while Masozha got 34 years for the same crimes.