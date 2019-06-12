Woodstock orphanage accused of abuse, 17 children removed
The provincial Social Development said it was investigating a number of complaints of physical and sexual abuse at the Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre.
CAPE TOWN - Seventeen children have been removed from an orphanage in Woodstock, in the Western Cape, over allegations of abuse at the facility.
The provincial Department of Social Development said it was investigating a number of complaints of physical and sexual abuse at the Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre.
The department said a criminal case had been opened against the alleged abusers.
Officials were also in the process of suspending the centre's registration, pending the results of the investigation.
The department's Esther Lewis said the children were receiving counselling.
“Due to the seriousness of the allegations involving a number of children at the home, the department has deemed it necessary to remove and place the children in temporary alternative accommodation in terms of the Children’s Act to ensure their safety while criminal investigations are under way.”
Lewis said after that, they would look at alternative longer-term placement for the children.
