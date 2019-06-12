WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in state capture spotlight with Nxasana testimony
Last year, Nxasana was ordered by the constitutional court to pay back his R17-million golden handshake which he received from former President Jacob Zuma to resign as National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head.
JOHANNESBURG - Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana appeared before the Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Last year, Nxasana was ordered by the Constitutional Court to pay back his R17 million golden handshake, which he received from former President Jacob Zuma to resign as National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head. The court also found that the way Nxasana vacated office and Shaun Abrahams appointment was unconstitutional.
The appointment of Abrahams, who succeeded Nxasana, was set aside and he resigned from his position. The court also ruled that of the R17 million golden handshake Nxasana received, R10 million, after tax, must be paid back.
Following the judgment last year, the former prosecutions boss claimed he spent the money and no longer had it.
Nxasana was expected to testify that he was a victim of Zuma who had a personal agenda in wanting him to be ousted from the office of the NDPP.
Proceedings got under way at 10 am.
WATCH LIVE: Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at state capture inquiry
