Vicki Momberg blames media, justice system after losing 6th lawyer
Momberg on Tuesday appeared in the Johannesburg High Court after being abandoned by her sixth lawyer.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg on Tuesday said the justice system had closed its doors on her, which made it difficult to find legal representation.
She’s appealing her conviction and two-year sentence after she was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times while racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
Momberg accused the media of being one-sided and with incorrect reporting on her case.
She said the biased reporting by the media had an impact on her livelihood, family and income.
Momberg has told judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau that he would not understand what she had been through over the past three years at the hand of prosecutors and magistrates at the Randburg Magistrates Court.
After refusing to approach legal aid to take up her case again and failing to convince the court that she would be able to secure representation, Momberg was forced to argue her case on Tuesday.
She blamed her struggles of securing consistent legal representation on the justice system.
Momberg further argued that she was completely disoriented on the night she experienced a smash and grab in Johannesburg and had gone through a tremendously traumatic experience.
Judgment in this matter was withheld.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
