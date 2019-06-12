Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest
Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.
CAPE TOWN - Three vehicles were torched during a protest in Philippi on Wednesday morning.
A Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were set alight.
Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.
The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman warned motorists of road closures following the incident.
“We’ve got Eiselen Road closed between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield roads. Metro police, the South African Police Service and traffic officials are on the scene.”
The reason for the protest is unclear.
#Philippi A Golden Arrow Bus, one City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were torched. KB Image : Supplied pic.twitter.com/zy9iu3pTHJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
6 anti-gang unit members shot this morning in CT
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the party
-
DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to report knowledge of corruption at Sassa
-
Mark Lifman vows to fight Sars over R388m tax debt
-
Outrage after 2 preschoolers killed by rat poison in Gauteng
-
'I’ve been demonised, used as scapegoat': 4 things Dlamini said on resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.