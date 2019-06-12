Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.

CAPE TOWN - Three vehicles were torched during a protest in Philippi on Wednesday morning.

A Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were set alight.

The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman warned motorists of road closures following the incident.

“We’ve got Eiselen Road closed between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield roads. Metro police, the South African Police Service and traffic officials are on the scene.”

The reason for the protest is unclear.

#Philippi A Golden Arrow Bus, one City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were torched. KB Image : Supplied pic.twitter.com/zy9iu3pTHJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)