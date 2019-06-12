Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.

A Golden Arrow Bus was torched during protests in Philippi on 12 June 2019. Picture: 1Second CPT-Daily Security Alerts Facebook page.
A Golden Arrow Bus was torched during protests in Philippi on 12 June 2019. Picture: 1Second CPT-Daily Security Alerts Facebook page.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three vehicles were torched during a protest in Philippi on Wednesday morning.

A Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were set alight.

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.

The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman warned motorists of road closures following the incident.

“We’ve got Eiselen Road closed between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield roads. Metro police, the South African Police Service and traffic officials are on the scene.”

The reason for the protest is unclear.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA