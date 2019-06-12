The Kings sign Catrakilis

After much speculation and interest, the English Premiership side Harlequins and the Southern Kings reached an agreement for the flyhalf to return to Port Elizabeth to rejoin the side he played for in 2013.

CAPE TOWN - Demetri Catrakilis is making a return to the Southern Kings where he will be one of the standout signings for the side ahead of the new Pro4 2019/20 season starting in September.

After much speculation and interest, the English Premiership side Harlequins and the Southern Kings reached an agreement for the flyhalf to return to Port Elizabeth to rejoin the side he played for in 2013.

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the franchise, with the option of an extension at the end of June next year. He will join the Port Elizabeth side in July.

“We are happy to announce that Demetri Catrakilis will be joining us for the upcoming season, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the flyhalf department,” said Southern Kings Director of high performance Robbi Kempson.

Catrakilis was part of the Southern Kings team that played in the 2013 Super Rugby campaign where he proved to be a valuable asset - playing in 15 matches and top scoring with 151 points - a record for the franchise in Super Rugby.

He has also played for the Stormers (2014-2015) and French Top 14 side Montpellier (2015-2017) before joining Harlequins in 2017.

“I’m extremely excited to be back at the Kings. I left a piece of my heart in PE when I left in 2013 and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to come back," says Catrakilis

“I cannot wait to get to work with Robbi Kempson and the team to make this a successful forthcoming season. I’ve been following the Southern Kings closely ever since I left and I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team and the supporters.”