Specialised team established after 6 officers shot in Nyanga
The officers were hospitalised, two of them in a serious condition.
CAPE TOWN - Police have established a specialised team to track down the gunmen who ambushed anti-gang unit (AGU) members in Samora Machel in Nyanga.
Six officers came under attack while conducting an operation on Wednesday.
Authorities said the unit's members were moving in on suspects in the Sweet Home Farm area. They arrested one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in the area.
While searching for another suspect sought for serious crimes they came under gunfire.
Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero, said a multi-disciplinary team of detectives was assigned to this case.
“The South African Police Service management has issued a 72-hour activation plan and wishes a speedy recovery to the six anti-gang unit members. Minister Cele will today, Wednesday, 12 June 2019 visit hospitalised AGU members and the crime scene.”
Cele condemned the shooting of the AGU members.
“Attacking members of the South African Police Service is an attack on the state, safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS and is at the heart of the SAPS’s strategic imperatives to ensure the safety of our members,” he said.
Cele on Tuesday had a stakeholder meeting with members of the area’s community policing forum, ward councillors, and other leaders about the surge in violence.
