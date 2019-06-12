Sharks to face Griquas in Currie Cup opener
The fixtures of the Currie Cup were announced by SA Rugby on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The defending Currie Cup champions, the Sharks, will get the 2019 edition of the competition under way in front of their home crowd in Durban when they host Griquas on Friday, 12 July.
The Currie Cup First Division will kick off on the weekend of 5/6 July - with the Border Bulldogs coming into the competition for the Namibian team, who have decided to withdraw.
The Currie Cup Premier Division will culminate in the semifinals on the last weekend of August, while the final will take place on Saturday, 7 September 2019
Currie Cup Premier Division:
Home teams named first, all fixtures subject to change
Friday 12 July
7:15pm - Sharks v Griquas
Saturday 13 July
3pm - Golden Lions v Pumas
5:15pm - Western Province v Blue Bulls
Friday 19 July
5pm - Griquas v Pumas
7:15pm - Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs
Saturday 20 July
2pm - Sharks v Western Province
Friday 26 July
7:15pm - Pumas v Blue Bulls
Saturday 27 July
3pm - Free State Cheetahs v Griquas
5:15pm - Western Province v Golden Lions
Friday 2 August
7:15pm - Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions
Saturday 3 August
3pm - Pumas v Sharks
5:15pm - Blue Bulls v Griquas
Friday 9 August
3pm - Western Province v Pumas
Saturday 10 August
3pm - Sharks v Free State Cheetahs
5:15pm - Golden Lions v Blue Bulls
Friday 16 August
7pm - Griquas v Western Province
Saturday 17 August
2pm - Pumas v Free State Cheetahs
Sunday 18 August
2pm - Golden Lions v Sharks
Saturday 24 August
3pm - Griquas v Golden Lions
5:15pm - Free State Cheetahs v Western Province
7:30pm - Vodacom Blue Bulls v Cell C Sharks
Saturday 31 August – Semifinals
Saturday 7 September – Final
