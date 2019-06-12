View all in Latest
Sharks to face Griquas in Currie Cup opener

The fixtures of the Currie Cup were announced by SA Rugby on Wednesday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The defending Currie Cup champions, the Sharks, will get the 2019 edition of the competition under way in front of their home crowd in Durban when they host Griquas on Friday, 12 July.

The fixtures of the Currie Cup were announced by SA Rugby on Wednesday.

The Currie Cup First Division will kick off on the weekend of 5/6 July - with the Border Bulldogs coming into the competition for the Namibian team, who have decided to withdraw.

The Currie Cup Premier Division will culminate in the semifinals on the last weekend of August, while the final will take place on Saturday, 7 September 2019

Currie Cup Premier Division:

Home teams named first, all fixtures subject to change

Friday 12 July

7:15pm - Sharks v Griquas

Saturday 13 July

3pm - Golden Lions v Pumas

5:15pm - Western Province v Blue Bulls

Friday 19 July

5pm - Griquas v Pumas

7:15pm - Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs

Saturday 20 July

2pm - Sharks v Western Province

Friday 26 July

7:15pm - Pumas v Blue Bulls

Saturday 27 July

3pm - Free State Cheetahs v Griquas

5:15pm - Western Province v Golden Lions

Friday 2 August

7:15pm - Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions

Saturday 3 August

3pm - Pumas v Sharks

5:15pm - Blue Bulls v Griquas

Friday 9 August

3pm - Western Province v Pumas

Saturday 10 August

3pm - Sharks v Free State Cheetahs

5:15pm - Golden Lions v Blue Bulls

Friday 16 August

7pm - Griquas v Western Province

Saturday 17 August

2pm - Pumas v Free State Cheetahs

Sunday 18 August

2pm - Golden Lions v Sharks

Saturday 24 August

3pm - Griquas v Golden Lions

5:15pm - Free State Cheetahs v Western Province

7:30pm - Vodacom Blue Bulls v Cell C Sharks

Saturday 31 August – Semifinals

Saturday 7 September – Final

