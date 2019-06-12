-
6 anti-gang unit members shot this morning in CTLocal
-
Educators Union of SA: Teachers have no choice but to arm themselvesLocal
-
Outrage after 2 preschoolers killed by rat poison in GautengLocal
-
Semenya wins 2,000m race in Paris amid IAAF fightSport
-
ATM’s Ngqulwana withdraws case claiming Magashule helped form the partyPolitics
-
Vicki Momberg blames media, justice system after losing 6th lawyerLocal
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Semenya wins 2,000m race in Paris amid IAAF fight
MONTREUIL - Caster Semenya won Tuesday's rarely-run 2,000m race in Montreuil, east of Paris, amid her ongoing legal battle with the IAAF over its testosterone rules.
The double 800m Olympic champion, who was racing for the first time since a controversial new gender ruling came into effect, finished in 5min 38.19sec ahead of Ethiopian pair Hawi Feysa and Adanech Anbesa.
Since 8 May, new IAAF rules require women with higher than normal male hormone levels to artificially lower the amount of testosterone in their bodies if they are to compete in races over distances of 400m to the mile.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month rejected Semenya's challenge against the new regulations.
However, she appealed to the Swiss federal supreme court which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules last week until a further hearing can take place.
