Sea Point pupil back in court over robbery at his school

CAPE TOWN - A pupil accused of an armed robbery at his own school, Sea Point High, was expected back in court on Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old allegedly assaulted a teacher and got away with 50 cellphones last week. He was arrested on Sunday after police reviewed surveillance footage.

It's understood the Sea Point High School pupil, accused of robbing peers and holding a teacher at gunpoint, did not act alone.

Police were looking for two suspects who jumped a fence to gain access to the school. They wore balaclavas, but authorities said the accused was identified by his gait and physique.

Police then found stolen items at his home in Philippi East. The incident came amid concern over an apparent increase in violence on school grounds.

There were at least 18 stabbings at schools in the province in the first term and this week a 15-year-old was stabbed at a Mossel Bay school.

The Education Department said 128 learners were assaulted and 28 weapons were confiscated during that period.