Rob Packham handed 22-year sentence for wife's murder
Western Cape High Court Judge Elize Steyn has slapped Packham with a 20-year sentence on a charge of murder. He has received a further four-year sentence on a charge of defeating the ends of justice, of which two years will run concurrently with the sentence for murder.
CAPE TOWN - Constantia businessman Rob Packham has been handed a 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife.
Besides the 20-year jail term for killing Gill Packham, he’s been handed four years for defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. Two of those four years will run concurrently with the 20 year sentence. This means Packham has effectively been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Last month, the 58-year-old was found guilty of murder and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice in the Western Cape High Court.
He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Packham showed no emotion as judge Elize Steyn handed down sentence. While handing down sentence, Steyn said Rob Packham’s actions were cowardly, deceitful and self-centered.
She said while the motive for the killing was still unconfirmed, it appeared to have been out of frustration and anger.
