Report by land panel will be tabled in Cabinet first, says Presidency

The panel was further expected to provide perspectives on land policy in the context of persisting land inequality, unsatisfactory land and agrarian reform and uneven urban land development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Tuesday said a report by the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture would first be tabled in Cabinet before being released publicly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy had received the panel’s report with extensive discussion now expected on the way forward.

In a statement, the president said: “This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions which are not only uniquely South African but most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land.”

The African National Congress (ANC) was very clear in its policy of land redistribution without compensation.

However, there have been questions about what form this redistribution will take.

A panel was appointed in September last year to support the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform.

It was mandated to review, research and suggest models for government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process.

The panel includes a number of prominent experts on land reform including professor Ruth Hall, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Dr Thandi Ngcobo, Wandile Sihlobo, among others.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

