Ramaphosa confirms receipt of Bosasa implication notice from Mkhwebane

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed he’s received a notice in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act that he is implicated in allegations of violating the executive ethics code in relation his answer on the circumstances surrounding the payment of R500,000 from Bosasa to his African National Congress presidential campaign in 2017.

The notice means the Public Protector has enough evidence for an effective prima facie case against the president, but it also gives the implicated party the opportunity to respond.

The Presidency noted that a section 7 (9) was issued if “it appears to the Public Protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person may result”.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave Ramaphosa until 21 June to respond.

“The president has responded to the Public Protector requesting an extension of the period given to him to respond to the matters raised in the Public Protector’s provisional report. The Public Protector has granted such extension until 21 June 2019,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

Ramaphosa has also asked to cross-examine Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, who lodged a complainant with the Office of the Public Protector asking it to investigate whether the president had deliberately lied to Parliament about the donation.

“The president has further requested to exercise his entitlement to question the complainant, Mr Maimane and several witnesses who had appeared before the Public Protector during the course of her investigation in terms of section 7 (9) (b) (ii) of the Act.

“The president remains committed to fully cooperating with the Public Protector in the course of her investigation and to ensuring that this matter is speedily brought to conclusion,” Diko added.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)