Outrage after 2 preschoolers killed by rat poison in Gauteng

Phalatse said she believed that the two were under the care of a privately-run preschool, which didn't have the necessary permits.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse said on Tuesday she wanted to close down illegal preschools in Westdene.

Two preschool children died as a result of rat poisoning found on the premises of a Westdene preschool.



The exact circumstances leading to the deaths were still unclear, but a case has been opened with the police.

The MMC's spokesperson Siyanda Makhubo said those who were responsible would pay.

“We will ensure that those responsible do face the full might of the law. We will also be visiting the South African Police Service. We understand a case of murder has been opened with the Sophiatown police. We will also be visiting the families of the two deceased.”