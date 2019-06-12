Outrage after 2 preschoolers killed by rat poison in Gauteng

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Outrage after 2 preschoolers killed by rat poison in Gauteng

Phalatse said she believed that the two were under the care of a privately-run preschool, which didn't have the necessary permits.

An empty classroom. Picture: EWN
An empty classroom. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse said on Tuesday she wanted to close down illegal preschools in Westdene.

Two preschool children died as a result of rat poisoning found on the premises of a Westdene preschool.

Phalatse said she believed that the two were under the care of a privately-run preschool, which didn't have the necessary permits.

The exact circumstances leading to the deaths were still unclear, but a case has been opened with the police.

The MMC's spokesperson Siyanda Makhubo said those who were responsible would pay.

“We will ensure that those responsible do face the full might of the law. We will also be visiting the South African Police Service. We understand a case of murder has been opened with the Sophiatown police. We will also be visiting the families of the two deceased.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA