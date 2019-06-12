Opera-singing cab driver finally gets to audition at Cape Town Opera

Menzi Mngoma gained instant stardom after a video emerged of him belting tunes to his passenger three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A Durban-based opera-singing cab driver will on Wednesday get the opportunity of a lifetime when he auditions at Cape Town Opera.

Menzi Mngoma gained instant stardom after a video emerged of him belting tunes to his passenger three weeks ago.

Posted by Kim Davey on Thursday, 23 May 2019

Mngoma has since been invited for an audition at the company.

The 27-year-old said he had been dreaming of this opportunity for the last decade.

“I’m very excited, I can’t even explain myself. I have that thing in me that says the time is now and I've just got to do this. I’ve been looking to go to Cape Town Opera for about 10 years now and it just didn’t happen.”