Go

State capture: Nxasana details political, external interference at NPA

Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana said the public's faith in the NPA was negatively affected as a result of the external interference he referred to in his testimony.

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana. Picture: EWN
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former director of public prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana said there had been political and external interference at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which influenced how decisions were made.

Nxasana testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Wednesday.

He said the public's faith in the NPA was negatively affected as a result of the external interference he referred to in his testimony.

He has been detailing to the commission the history of occupants of the NDPP position and how they exited office.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that Nxasana should pay back over R10 million paid to him as part of a R17.3 million settlement when he was released from office by former President Jacob Zuma.

The court found that his termination was unconstitutional and invalid.

The commission also heard from the former NDPP that no NPA head, since the inception of the role, had completed their tenure.

WATCH LIVE: Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at state capture inquiry

