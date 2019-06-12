-
Numsa, Sacca threaten to bring SAA to standstill if demands not met
Employees have been picketing at the country’s major airports protesting over the recent resignation of group chief executive Vuyani Jarana.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have threatened to bring South African Airways to a complete standstill should management fail to meet their demands.
Employees have been picketing at the country’s major airports protesting over the recent resignation of group chief executive Vuyani Jarana.
They were also demonstrating over what they call corruption by senior officials.
Sacca president Christopher Shabangu said they had handed over a memorandum of demands to officials.
“If we are not listened to, we are planning on shutting down as a whole. We are busy meeting with stakeholders.”
