No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 times
The hugely anticipated Avengers series-ender earned a staggering $1.2 billion on its opening weekend at the end of April and has since continued its massive box office run.
LOS ANGELES - A Marvel fan in the United States is doing his part to help Avengers: Endgame become the highest grossing movie in history - he's seen the superhero blockbuster a whopping 110 times, possibly setting a new Guinness record.
"I work 10 hours, watch Endgame 2 times on weekdays at least 6 hours," said Agustin Alanis in a message on Twitter on Monday that was accompanied by a picture of himself and a theatre attendant holding his 110th ticket stub for the movie.
Alanis' feat beats another record set last year by Anthony Mitchell, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times, which got him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and a trip to the Endgame set.
Alanis, who lives in Florida, has been chronicling his trips to see the movie on Twitter, posting a picture of himself at each viewing with his ticket stub.
The latest mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios has earned a worldwide total of $2.732 billion at the box office so far, putting it within range of beating Avatar, which raked in $2.788 billion to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Industry watchers, however, say the movie has begun to lose steam with viewers and may end up in the number two spot for the foreseeable future - possibly until an eventual re-release.
That's unless more fans like Alanis make it their duty to ensure Endgame snatches the title from Avatar.
