Mark Lifman vows to fight Sars over R388m tax debt

Sars said Lifman owed it R388 million and the revenue service called on the court to place his businesses under liquidation so that it can recover the money.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial businessman Mark Lifman may have his assets seized to pay his tax debt of more than R300 million.

His application for a stay of execution was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Lifman said his lawyers would lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court in a bid to stop Sars from seizing his assets to pay his tax debt.

Lifman has labelled the tax debt is ridiculous.

“In my case Sars is not being transparent. They are hiding something. I believe they are trying to rob me, and I will fight until the bitter end.”

The legal battle between Lifman and Sars has been ongoing for several years after the taxman slapped him with a tax bill of more than R300 million.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman on Tuesday ruled Lifman could not show whether Sars flouted or abused its power.

She found there was no exceptional circumstances to justify a stay of execution.

