Madonsela: Lower-ranking officials were blamed for Gupta Waterkloof landing
The former Public Protector said she had completed investigations and knew who was in the wrong beyond the passing of the buck to lower-ranking officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela said she was surprised that Parliament decided that she shouldn’t hand over the Waterkloof report before she left office.
Madonsela said she had completed investigations and knew who was in the wrong beyond the passing of the buck to lower-ranking officials.
“We got footage, for example, of what happened in the radio dialogue between the person at the Waterkloof base and the person who spoke to them, which was in this particular case Mr [Bruce] Koloane. We interviewed him and all the people that were part of the task team that came back and passed the buck onto the lower-ranking officials,” she said.
Madonsela was speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702.
Eyewitness News revealed in April 2013 that a private aircraft carrying guests of the Guptas had landed at the National Keypoint to attend a lavish wedding at the Sun City resort in the North West.
Former international relations head of protocol Bruce Koloane claimed he was put under pressure by a "number one”, believed to be former President Jacob Zuma, to facilitate the landing.
Zuma denied playing any part in the incident.
