Pupils still receiving counselling after teacher invigilated with a gun
The teacher from Mabusabela Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing the mid-year tourism paper.
JOHANNESBURG - A team of psychologists was still on the ground giving counselling services to learners at a Mpumalanga school where a teacher was seen invigilating with a gun.
In a video that was widely shared online, the teacher could be seen walking between the desks with a gun in his hand.
The 26-year-old male teacher has been suspended and a criminal case has been opened against him.
Mpumalanga Education Department’s Jesper Zwane said the school also launched its own probe.
“When the investigation is completed, we’ll get the recommendations from the investigating team. We have not given them the time frames, but we've asked them to give it the urgency it deserves.”
Teachers are threatened with knives by students, and nothing decisive ever happens to the students. A 26 year old teacher invigilates a Grade 11 mid-year exam with a gun in Mabusabesala Secondary School in Weltevrede, and the Mpumalanga Department of Education suspends him. pic.twitter.com/L76jAJ4E2o— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) June 7, 2019
