Pupils still receiving counselling after teacher invigilated with a gun

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Pupils still receiving counselling after teacher invigilated with a gun

The teacher from Mabusabela Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing the mid-year tourism paper.

A teacher from Mabusabela Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing the mid-year tourism paper while holding a rifle. Picture: Screengrab.
A teacher from Mabusabela Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing the mid-year tourism paper while holding a rifle. Picture: Screengrab.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A team of psychologists was still on the ground giving counselling services to learners at a Mpumalanga school where a teacher was seen invigilating with a gun.

The teacher from Mabusabela Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing the mid-year tourism paper.

In a video that was widely shared online, the teacher could be seen walking between the desks with a gun in his hand.

The 26-year-old male teacher has been suspended and a criminal case has been opened against him.

Mpumalanga Education Department’s Jesper Zwane said the school also launched its own probe.

“When the investigation is completed, we’ll get the recommendations from the investigating team. We have not given them the time frames, but we've asked them to give it the urgency it deserves.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA